One of the most esteemed fashion shows, Lakme Fashion Week 2017, commenced with the summer/resort collection on February 1. The first day had a fresh, young and vibrant vibe as Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor walked the ramp.

Sonakshi appeared at the event in a white top, skinny fit jeans and military jacket by Kunal Rawal. The actress wore the same outfit on the ramp, but changed the vest to an embroidered cape.

Varun and Arjun graced the ramp for Kunal Rawal, whose line was titled the "Race Of Separates." While Arjun appeared wearing a black kurta and white pyjama, Varun donned a classy peral white short kurta-pyjama with a self-embroidered Nehru jacket.

Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao too showcased designs by EKA and Tamannah Bhatia walked for designer Amita Aggarwal wearing a beautiful black tube dress. The INIFD Gen-Next show at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 showcased beautiful collections of five budding designers on Wednesday in Mumbai. The INIFD has given the Indian fashion industry names like Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra and Masaba Gupta in the past.

Take a look at the highlights of Day 1 here:

Designers and their collections

Designer Shahni Himansh under the label 11.11 showcased a khadi collection for both men and women. Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik and internet sensation Mallika Dua walked the ramp for the designer.

A Bengali collection was showcased by emerging designer Soumyadeep Dutta. The Kolkata-based designer's show was followed up by the label Pot Plant by designer duo Resham Karmchandani and Sanya Suri, who showcased menswear and womenswear in their latest range.

Another budding designer, Nakita Singh, showcased her collection inspired by sketching and her line was titled Outline. Perfect for summer, a new label Poochki by emerging designers Ishant Mukherjee and Anirudh Chawla, impressed everyone with a wide range of frilled dresses, palazzos, jumpsuits and playsuits in mild soothing colours. Next up was designer Pallavi Singh, who showcased Tokyo Delhi under her label ARCVSH. Then, Urvashi kaur came up with lehriya and shibori techniques for her line Vaasa.

Varun plants a surprise kiss

While walking the ramp for Kunal Rawal, Varun went ahead and planted a surprise kiss on Sonakshi's cheek as she was sitting in the audience.

Arjun-Sonakshi avoid each other

While Varun was all pally with Sonakshi, Arjun, who was said to be dating the actress, avoided her. Arjun is said to have made an entry at LFW 2017 after Sonakshi left and their seats too were miles away from each other.

Varun-Arjun bromance

One could see some bromance brewing between Arjun and Varun in the pictures. The duo complemented each other on the ramp and even, had a fun time with Kunal at the fashion show.

Take a look at the pictures from Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 Day 1 here: