Lagaan actor Shrivallabh Vyas, who was bed-ridden for the past few years after suffering a paralytic attack in 2008, passed away at the age of 60 in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday, January 7.

In 2013, Shrivallabh Vyas, the National School Drama alumnus, who has played character roles in films like Lagaan, Shool and Sarfarosh, was in the ICU of a Jaipur hospital where his wife and two daughters were struggling to pay his medical bills.

Due to the financial crisis, he was shifted from Jaisalmer to Jaipur for his treatment and were reportedly living in rented apartments.

In October 2008, Vyas suffered a paralytic attack while shooting for a film. According to his wife Shobha, the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) did not support him financially, despite the association had set up a trust for the actors who were struggling to make both ends meet.

Few actors like Irrfan Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Aamir Khan provided financial help for the Vyas family for his treatment.

Vyas is best known for his works in Sarfarosh (1999), Lagaan (2001), Abhay (2001), Aan: Men at Work (2004), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2005), Sankat City (2009) and Virasat (1985).