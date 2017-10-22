How many of you remember that amazing Chris Hemsworth shirtless moment from Thor? Well, turns out, Marvel will be treating fans with more than just a shirtless Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok. A new report suggests that the third Thor movie will feature two hunks in a steamy nude scene, a first for Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to spoilers shared by The Telegraph, a racy moment is featured in Thor 3 and while it will star Thor actor Hemsworth, the website reveals that it is not him but another actor who will be stripping down for the scene.

If you've got your hopes high about an intimate steamy scene, hold those horses. [SPOILER ALERT]: It is going to be a hilarious scene and would not be involving a woman, rather than a man in the scene.

Described by the site, the scene involves The Incredible Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stripping down for the hysterical scene. In the moment, it is reported that Hulk is seen shedding off his towel in front of Thor giving the Australian hunk "a view" right after exiting the shower.

"The look on the poor God of Thunder's face will tell audiences everything they need to know about the Hulk and have them roaring with laughter at the saucy scene," the site writes.

Thor: Ragnarok is already been termed as one of Marvel's best movies till date by film critics. The film has got positive reviews and this has added to the buzz of the movie.

While the typically funny nude scene describes the quirkiness of the movie, the TV spots and trailers are teasing that it will be laugh riot that fans will not enough of. Though Bruce Banner's Hulk has been seen in previous Avengers movies, it is in Thor 3 that the green character finally talks.

The November release will set the ball rolling for Avengers: Infinity War. The post-credits scenes are expected to lead the movie into the summer release.

Thor: Ragnarok trailer:

Thor: Ragnarok releases on November 3.