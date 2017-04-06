Bollywood movie Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana is set to be released on Friday, April 7. Directed by Manish Harishankar, the movie features Vivaan Shah, Akshara Haasan, Gurmeet Choudhary and Rajkumar Mishra among others.

Although the star cast of Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana may not seem to be too exciting, name of the movie certainly catches attention for its funny nature. However, this is not the first time that Bollywood has amazed us with such funny movie names.

There have been a host of such Hindi films with very weird and hilarious titles. From time immemorial, Bollywood has been coming up with extremely funny, and sometimes double-meaning movie names that are too weird to believe.

Here is a list of top 10 Hindi movie names that will make you go ROFL:

1) Andheri Raat Mein Diya Tere Haath Mein: It is a 1986 film that is known for double meaning dialogues, as understandable from the title itself.

2) Allah Meherban To Gadha Pahelwan: Released in 1997, featured actors like Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor, among others.

3) Murde Ki Jaan Khatre Mein: This 1985 film's title raises doubt on the basic concept of life and death.

4) Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro: This 1989 movie reportedly was a critically accalimed film, but the title forces us to believe it wasn't.

5) Dilruba Tangewali: Released in 1987, the female protagonist seems to be having her own chariot for romance.

6) Raja Rani Ko Chahiye Pasina: Released in 1978, this title is weird enough to make you sweat.

7) Badhti Ka Naam Dari: Having been directed by Kishore Kumar, we wish he would have suggested a better name for this 1974 movie.

8) Bandook Dahej Ke Seene Pe: It was released in 1989. Though the subject of the film seems to be quite serious, a better title would have been much appreciated.

9) Sasti Dulhan Mehanga Dulha: Such brides and bridegrooms are found in front of changing rooms it seems. By the way, it was released in 1986.

10) Dhoti Lota Aur Chowpatty: This 1975 movie's name suggests it is about sanitary awareness. Isn't it?