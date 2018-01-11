Smartphones are loved by everyone, but there are some people who choose feature phones over smartphones because of its rough and tough design. Sprint has something which you might be interested in. Now, you can buy the all-new Kyocera DuraTR, the toughest feature phone, from the US carrier.

The new feature phone is available for everyone, whether you are a regular customer or a business customer. But the price tag can actually disappoint you a bit. Kyocera DuraTR has been priced at $379, but you can also get it for EMI option of $13.50 per month with 24-month instalments or you can get it for $13.50 per month with Sprint Flex 18-month lease.

According to Kyocera, DuraTR was created for days with full of drops, dunks, spills, and splashes. Despite all these, you need not have to worry about any of these unfortunate events while using the feature phone. The DuraTR comes with Military Standard 810G certification. The certification clearly means that it is drop proof from a height of 2 meters, dustproof, and waterproof (IP68 certification). The feature phone can be in the water for up to 30 minutes in 6.5ft/2meter deep.

As far as the specifications are concerned, Kyocera's feature phone is not that much impressive. But that doesn't matter in this case as this is a feature phone, not a smartphone, and it is meant to be used in the rough situation without any worries.

The DuraTR sports a 2.4-inches small display with a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels and features a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera with LED flash and also autofocus.

Coming to the hardware, the DuraTR packs a 1.1GHz quad-core Qualcomm MSM8909 Snapdragon processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 32GB via microSD. The phone is powered by a 2,900 mAh battery, and the company claims that it lasts up to 19 hours of talk time and 27 days standby time.

The feature phone also support LTE bands 2 (1900), 4 (1700/2100), 5 (850), 12 (700), 25 (1900), 26 (850), and 41 (2500). CDMA: Bands BC0, BC1, BC10.

According to Phone Arena, the Kyocera DuraTR is meant for Sprint's Direct Plus service, which is supposed to go live. Soon after it becomes available the phone will receive a software update that will enable Sprint's service.