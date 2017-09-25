Kylie Jenner's pregnancy news is breaking the internet at this moment. According to PEOPLE, several sources have confirmed that the youngest Kar-Jenner sister is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott.

"They started telling friends a few weeks ago," said a source. "The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis."

However, millions of Kylie fans have been wondering about the due date of the Life of Kylie star. An insider claimed that the 20-year-old is due in February 2018.

According to another source close to Kardashian family, "It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about."

Many reports claimed that the KUWTK star fell pregnant soon after she began dating rapper Travis Scott. But she did not want to share the news so soon, and thus she kept sharing old photos on social media to keep the buzz low.

The younger sister of Kendall Jenner recently took to Instagram to share a picture with BFF Jordyn Woods while hinting her stomach.

Posing along with Woods and a giraffe, the make-up mogul captioned the picture: "yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.. [sic]"

While her entire family is overjoyed for her, Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly surprised and unhappy over the news. "Caitlyn was really shocked and disappointed to learn that Kylie is pregnant," a source close to her told Hollywood Life.

"She thinks Kylie is way too young to have a baby, and that she should have waited until she was in a long-term committed relationship."