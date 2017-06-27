Like all Kardashian events, Khloe's 33rd birthday bash was a major event and all her friends and sisters gathered at Craig's in West Hollywood over the weekend to celebrate in style. And Khloe's younger sister Kylie Jenner definitely turned heads when she flashed a bit too much while getting out of her vehicle.

Kylie was dressed in a striped sequined frock that reached up to her mid thighs, and photographs show her trying to avoid a wardrobe malfunction while getting out of her car. Sadly, she was unable to prevent one and ended up flashing her underwear.

Kylie's new beau Travis Scott was unable to join the festivities as he's currently on a tour in Europe. Their relationship definitely seems to be heading in the right direction, and Kylie has reportedly laid down some ground rules before Travis left for his tour.

According to HollywoodLife, Kylie and Travis both agreed that cheating was a deal-breaker.

"They had a long talk about cheating when they first starting seriously dating and both agreed that it's a total deal-breaker and that a relationship has to be based on complete trust," a source close to them revealed to the media outlet.

"Kylie doesn't sweat it when it comes to Travis' groupies, she trusts him and realises it's all part of the game. And Travis is the same with Kylie, he knows she always has guys hitting on her, but he knows she only wants him."

Kylie was previously in a relationship with Tyga. They called it quits earlier this year, but neither Tyga nor Kylie revealed what went wrong. According to rumours swirling around at the time, Kylie was the one who ended their romance as she did not want to get in the drama involving Tyga and his ex Blac Chyna.