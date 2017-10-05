Kylie Jenner is indeed the queen of Instagram along with her 98.4 million followers and innumerable Snapchat fans. The 20-year-old star, who is reportedly about four-month pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott's child, is not yet ready to reveal her picture with the baby bump on social media.

Also read: Kylie Jenner pregnant: The Lip Kit founder spends like a sailor for unborn daughter

Since her pregnancy news is everywhere, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is trying hard to keep it under wraps.

Even after the pregnancy news surfaced, the young starlet took to Instagram to post a few pictures with her BFF Jordyn Woods and a couple of other friends in which her tummy did not hint at her pregnancy at all.

A source close to Life of Kylie star told Hollywood Life, "Kylie is enjoying her private moments away from the spotlight and her break from social media."

"It has been a struggle for her because with a baby on the way, she has never been happier, however she is a little insecure with her new body as it is now changing constantly."

While gushing over the would-be mommy, the source added, "She has been glowing since she became pregnant, but it is hard for her because she is uncertain as to how her fans will react to pregnant selfies."

Kylie's mother Kris Jenner was indeed surprised but happy when she learnt the pregnancy news of her youngest daughter. Her sister Kendall thought that she is taking a huge risk at such a young age.

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

However, all these do not matter for the KUWTK star as she could not be any happier about the arrival of the new member. She and her boyfriend are gearing up to welcome their unborn daughter.

"Kylie is learning how to do things differently now that she is going to be a mommy and she doesn't know how to deal with everything just yet," the source further added.

"She is not ready to post steamy pregnancy pics, but she feels she will make a big comeback soon, when she is ready. When she does return it will be fantastic, sizzling and she will be an amazing, sexy pregnant woman!"