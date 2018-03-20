Rumors were rife in Tamil media that Priya Prakash Varrier was all set to make her debut in Kollywood. She had reportedly been approached by the makers of Suriya's next movie. But those speculations have been put to rest by director KV Anand himself.

KV Anand has clarified to a website that Priya Prakash — who became an internet sensation overnight after her cute expressions from her upcoming movie Oru Adaar Love went viral — has not been offered the movie.

However, the buzz is that the director plans to cast a big name opposite Suriya. Many leading names are under consideration, and an official announcement on the heroine is expected to be made soon.

The movie marks the third collaboration of KV Anand with Suriya. Their first two ventures — Ayan and Maattrraan — had won appreciation from critics and viewers alike. Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal were the female leads in the projects, respectively.

Lyca Productions is funding the upcoming project, which is said to be the most expensive film in Suriya's career. Harris Jayaraj is on board for the music with Gavemic U Ary handling the cinematography department.

The shooting will begin once Suriya wraps up his other movie, NGK, written and directed by Selvaraghavan.

Meanwhile, KV Anand has already started the location hunt for his upcoming movie, a major part of which will be shot overseas.