Kung Fu Yoga starring Jackie Chan, which was released in the United States on January 27, has received mixed reviews from critics. The film, also featuring Bollywood actors Sonu Sood and Disha Patani, is set to release in India on Friday, February 3.

Directed by Stanely Tong, the action-comedy film has Chan play the role of a Chinese archaeologist who teams up with a young Indian professor played by Disha to help her locate India's lost Magadha treasure in Tibet.

The multi-lingual film managed to impress a large section of critics, who claimed that a luxury car race and Chan's Bollywood dance act are some of the highlights of the movie, apart from Chan's signature action style.

Kung Fu Yoga is part of a three-film agreement signed between India and China during President Xi Jinping's visit to India two years ago.

Below, we bring to you some critics' opinions of the movie.

Denissa Goh of The Sun Daily said: "As a fan of most Jackie Chan movies, I have to admit that this film turns out to be a big letdown. I find it hard to rationalise its series of events, perhaps ­because certain scenes seem so redundant. I also find the acting to be slightly rigid, and the dialogue sounds like the actors are merely reading off the script. I am also a little puzzled where the yoga in the movie's title comes in as there isn't much of that here. The best scene for me has to be the luxury car race in Dubai. It's a little unrealistic but you will enjoy the adrenaline rush."

Andy Webster of New York Times said: "A lively closing dance sequence, after an earnest, underwhelming climax, pays affectionate tribute to Bollywood production numbers. But you won't find Mr. Chan's customary bloopers over the closing credits. For Mr. Chan, the era for elaborate body stunts, be they botched or successfully executed, seems to have ended."

Maggie Lee of Variety.com said: "As the leading man, Chan keeps the ball rolling with an assortment of neat acrobatic tricks and martial arts sparring, but his days of life-risking physical exertion is over. The three gorgeous Indian actors, none of them big names, give feisty turns in skimpily written roles; the members of the Chinese cast, other than casually charismatic Rahman, are forgettable. Tech credits by the Hong Kong crew are pro across the board, with extra kudos to lenser Horace Wong for his vibrant and pristine cinematography of nature in all its extremes."

