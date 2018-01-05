Kunchacko Boban's first Mollywood outing of 2018, Diwanjimoola Grand Prix hit theaters on Friday, January 5. The movie is directed by Anil Radhakrishnan Menon and features Nyla Usha, Nedumudi Venu and Siddique in key roles.

Earlier, the trailer of the movie was well received on social media and the movie is touted as a romantic comedy entertainer.

Also Read: Diwanjimoola Grand Prix trailer review: Anil Radhakrishnan Menon to play with the Thrissur accent again

The trailer, which was packed with almost all the Anil Radhakrishnan Menon USPs like typical Thrissur accented Malayalam and its comedic nuances looked promising and hinted at another tour into his world of the uncommon things done by the common people.

According to reports, the movie unfolds in and around the eponymous Diwanjimoola, a suburb of the Thrissur city in Kerala. Even though the trailer was reluctant to reveal more details about the plot, it showcased an array of new faces along with established stars.

Following the ongoing trend in Mollywood, the crew conducted extensive auditions to find the apt faces for the roles.

The movie is important for Kunchacko Boban to maintain the success wave he enjoyed in 2017.

Anil Radhakrishnan Menon is also looking forward to the movie as the director wants nothing short of a blockbuster after his surprisingly weird Lord Livingstone 7000 Kandi in 2015.

Diwanjimoola Grand Prix locks horns with Eeda, directed by editor-turned-director B Ajithkumar. The movie has Shane Nigam and Nimisha Sajayan playing the lead roles.

While Anil Radhakrishnan Menon is all set to raise the bars set by his previous hits, North 24 Kaatham and Sapthamashree Thaskaraha, viewers can expect another laughter ride with Diwanjimoola Grand Prix.

The movie is produced by Masood TP, Safeer KP and Sherin Vennemkattil under the banner of Mars Entertainment. The background score and songs are composed by Gopi Sunder.

Here are the live updates,