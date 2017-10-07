Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu welcomed their first bundle of joy on Mahanavami (September 29). Kunal didn't take too long to disclose his baby girl's name on Twitter.

Announcing the name of their baby daughter, Kunal wrote on Twitter: "We have named our daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Little Inaaya is happy and healthy and she thanks all of you for your love and blessings. [sic]"

But Kunal Kemmu is back to work just after eight days of becoming a father. He started promotions of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again and totally looked dapper in his casual look.

He wrote on Instagram: "Promotion time. #golmaalagain releases on the 20th of Oct. It's going to be a Golmaal Diwali. [sic]"

Kunal was also the first one to share the news of his daughter's birth on social media platforms. The couple were over the moon because their first child had been born on the auspicious day of Navratri, and sought the blessings of Maa Durga herself.

He wrote: "We are over the moon to share we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this auspicious day Thank you for the love & blessings. [sic]"

The trailer of the upcoming film gives the distinct impression that director Rohit Shetty has taken the comedy element a notch higher in Golmaal Again, and will certainly take viewers for a fun and crazy ride.

The movie seems to be bigger and better than the previous instalments.

Golmaal Again sees the return of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade while Tabu and Parineeti Chopra are new additions to the mad family.

Ahead of the trailer release, Ajay had released a poster of the film wherein the hilarious tagline read: "Is Diwali Logic nahi sirf magic (This Diwali forget logic, only magic)," hinting that people need to leave their brains at home and be entertained by the crazy cast.