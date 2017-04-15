The makers of Kumkum Bhagya have been throwing a lot of twists and turns in the recent episodes of the show. Pragya (Sriti Jha), who has been on a continuous mission to expose Tanu (Leena Jumani) and Aaliya (Shikha Singh), had found a ray of hope, with Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) finally realising his love for her and deciding to marry her again.

However, Pragya's happiness received a blow when Abhi revealed to her that he couldn't break Tanu's heart, whom he had promised to marry.

With Abhi remaining adamant on his final decision to marry Tanu, the preparations for the wedding begin in full swing. On the other hand, Purab (Vin Rana) had been trying his best to convince Abhi to call off his wedding with Tanu.

Now, Purab and Dadi would form a plan to stop Abhi-Tanu's wedding by swapping the bride Tanu with Pragya at the mandap in the upcoming episodes, according to a Tellychakkar.com report.

While Purab and Dadi's plan to get Abhi and Pragya married might excite the viewers of Kumkum Bhagya, who have had been waiting for the day for years now, they would be disappointed to know that Pragya would be abducted by Nikhil hours before Purab and Dadi are able to execute the plan.

It is now left to be seen if Nikhil gets successful this time, considering he has always remained futile in his mission. If Nikhil fails in his plans, we wonder if the makers would finally decide to get Abhi and Pragya married, and put an end to the already over-stretched plot.