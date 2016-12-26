The viewers of Kumkum Bhagya will witness a major twist in the storyline when Pragya (Sriti Jha) and Purab (Vin Rana) will be seen getting close in the upcoming episodes.

The news will surely leave the viewers in shock as Pragya considers Purab as her brother. However, fans can heave a sigh a relief as the duo will not get closer in reality, but will get misunderstood by the family. According to TellyChakkar, Purab will make an effort to save a kidnapped Pragya, when Alia (Shikha Singh) and Tanu (Leena Jumani) will click pictures of Pragya and Purab in an inappropriate manner so as to use it against them.

On the day of Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Tanu's sangeet ceremony, an evil Alia will show those pictures to the Mehra family as well as the guests. This would make Abhi angry and slap Purab. Heartbroken for not being trusted, Purab will then plan to teach Alia and Tanu a lesson by confessing that he loves Pragya.

This will leave Pragya in shock, who will later learn that Purab lied about being in love with her as it was his new plan to make Abhi jealous.

Meanwhile, the team of Kumkum Bhagya recently celebrated the birthday of Vin on the sets. It was a grand celebration as the cast and crew, including Sriti, Shabir Ahluwalia, Shikha Singh and Leena Jumani, surprised Vin with a birthday cake. Vin has shared a picture of the birthday celebration on his Instagram page where all the actors are seen happily posing for the photo.