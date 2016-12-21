The team of one of the most popular television shows, Kumkum Bhagya, recently celebrated the birthday of Vin Rana, who plays the role of Purab on the show.

It was a grand celebration as the cast and crew including Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Shikha Singh and Leena Jumani surprised Vin with a birthday cake. Vin has shared a picture of the birthday celebration on his Instagram page where all the actors are seen happily posing for the photo.

Elated with the love showered on him by his co-stars, Vin told India Forums: "I was shooting on my birthday as usual. I thought it would be just like any other day but I felt really special when my co-actors and the crew surprised me with a cake and celebrated it with full gusto. This was my first birthday on the sets of KumKum Bhagya and I was very happy that I celebrated it by doing what I love. I would like to thank my whole team of Kumkum Bhagya for making my birthday special."

Vin entered the show as Purab after Arjit Taneja took the exit route.

Meanwhile on Kumkum Bhagya, Alia (Shikha) wants to ruin Pragya's (Sriti) image and also Abhi's (Shabir) faith in her. However, Pragya has decided not to fall prey to Alia deeds but fight against succeeding in her mission of exposing Tanu (Leena) and Alia. The protagonist has reassured the antagonists that any ploy of theirs against her would not deter her from the mission.