Here's some exciting news for fans of Arjit Taneja, who rose to popularity as Purab in the series, Kumkum Bhagya.

According to reports, the actor has been approached to play the lead role in Devanshi. The makers have reportedly zeroed in on the hunk after holding a series of auditions. Interestingly, Arjit will share screen space with Helly Shah of Swaragini fame and Anjum Fakih.

"After an extensive hunt, the makers have finalised on Arjit. He recently did a mock shoot with Helly and if things fall in place he will be signed to play the male protagonist," a source told Tellychakkar.com.

The report said post the time jump, the actor would raise his voice against the Godwoman Kusum Sundari (Karuna Pandey) and her evil practises. He would fall in love with Devanshi unaware of the fact that her sister also loves him, leading to a love triangle.

The report also said that if things fall in place, the actors would soon start shooting for the show. Considering that Arjit and Helly will be a fresh on-screen pair and have huge fan following, it will be interesting to see them romance on screen.

Earlier, Helly and her Swaragini co-star Varun Kapoor had received immense love from fans, making them viewers' favourite jodi. It remains to be seen if viewers shower similar love to Arjit and Helly.