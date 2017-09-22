Kuldeep Yadav is gradually becoming a spin sensation for India, bamboozling opponents with his variety. He belongs to the rare chinaman breed, and Kuldeep is earning a name for himself with his bowling skills. In only his ninth ODI, he managed to script an amazing feat, picking up a hat-trick in the second ODI against Australia on Thursday (September 21).

He finished the match with three wickets for 54 runs at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Scoring centuries and four-five wicket hauls in ODI cricket may be special, but it would be very difficult to beat the achievement of a hat-trick. It is rare, so rare that the Uttar Pradesh bowler has become only the third Indian to attain this spectacular feat.

Kapil Dev (Vs Sri Lanka in 1991) and Chetan Sharma (Vs New Zealand in 1987) are the only two other bowlers to have achieved this record for India in ODI cricket.

Kuldeep should be congratulated for the character he showed during the second ODI. He was not afraid to try different variations after getting some stick early on from Glenn Maxwell. He always looks for a wicket, which has always been his objective. Even if he goes for runs, he has become a genuine wicket-taker for India as was witnessed in Kolkata.

How did the chinaman take the hat-trick?

The chinaman was quite lucky when Matthew Wade dragged the ball onto his stumps, which helped Kuldeep get his first wicket. It might have given him some confidence, and bowled a full ball to Ashton Agar, who missed it and was adjudged leg before wicket.

Kuldeep was desperate to land the hat-trick. It was later revealed that MS Dhoni asked him to bowl whatever he wanted to get the hat-trick.

Kuldeep bowled a wrong'un, and Pat Cummins edged the ball to wicket-keeper Dhoni, who came up with a smart catch to send the home crowd, Kuldeep and rest of his team mates into celebratory mood.

However, it was not only Team India and Kuldeep, who celebrated this astonishing feat, former India cricketers wished and congratulated the bowler for his splendid performance.

How did some India cricketers react?

Congratulations @imkuldeep18 on your terrific achievement at the special venue #EdenGardens always have something special to offer #Hattric — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 21, 2017

Wonderful achievement by young Kuldeep. Proud moment fr him nd Indian cricket. Congrats on d hat-trick?????? @imkuldeep18 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 22, 2017

कुल का दीपक चमक गया....well bowled, Kuldeep Yadav ?? three balls turned a forgettable outing into one to cherish for the rest of your life! — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 21, 2017

Colour of ur outfit may hav changed frm @KKRiders purple to @BCCI blue but d mystery around ur bowling remains d same....bravo @imkuldeep18 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 21, 2017

You won't see a better hat trick ball than that from Kuldeep Yadav! So happy for the young man.???#HatTrick — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 21, 2017