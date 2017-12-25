Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death, finally met his wife and mother today more than a year after he was arrested by the Pakistani army. The Indian prisoner has been accused of spying in Pakistan.

Reports claimed that he has not been given consular access as his family was accompanied by the Indian Deputy High Commissioner. Meanwhile, the foreign ministry of Pakistan clarified that this should not be taken as consular access.

"Pakistan permits the meeting of wife and mother of Commander Jadhav with him, as a humanitarian gesture, on the birthday of the Father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," tweeted Mohammad Faisal of the Pakistan Foreign Office.

Although Many Pakistani citizens did not take the government's 'humanitarian gesture' towards Kulbhushan's family in a good way as they took to various social media platforms to raise their voice against the matter.

