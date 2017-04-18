A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking the intervention of the International Court of Justice to secure immediate release of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court.

Jadhav was sentenced to death last week after the Field General Court Martial found him guilty of "espionage and sabotage activities" in Pakistan. The neighbouring country has claimed that Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan province by security forces on March 3, 2016, after he entered the territory from Iran.

The PIL filed by a man named Rahul Sharma has sought a response from the Narendra Modi government on the possibility of exploring legal remedies via the International Court of Justice to secure Jadhav's release.