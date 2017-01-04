In the ongoing track of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Ishwari (Supriya Pilgaonkar) learnt about Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) being infertile. The news came as a rude shock to the elderly lady as she was under the perception that Sonakshi was pregnant. From taking care of Sonakshi to feeding her, the mother-in-law had been doing it all.

However, after learning the truth, Ishwari was left heartbroken and she decided to leave the Dixit house with a promise to never return. It should be mentioned that it was Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) who fabricated Sonakshi's health report with the help of a doctor, hoping that it would help the bond between his mother and wife grow stronger until the truth is out.

Soon after Ishwari left the house, Dev realised that he had played with Ishwari's feelings and quickly started looking for his mother. Upon spotting her in a temple, Dev confessed to his mother that he knew about Sonakshi's infertility issue before marriage and that even Sonakshi wasn't aware of it.

When Dev tried to convince Ishwari to return home, the latter put forth a condition. She told Dev that she will return if Sonakshi agrees to get treatments done and try her best to conceive.

Dev immediately informed Sonakshi about the condition. Although it upset Sonakshi, she agreed to get the treatments done but raised the question whether Ishwari will accept her as the daughter-in-law in case she failed to get pregnant.

It now remains to be seen if Ishwari will accept her as her daughter-in-law or will she force Dev to get re-married?