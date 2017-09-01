Here's some exciting news for fans of Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and their show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

The show left millions of viewers teary-eyed when the last episode aired a few days ago, after Sony TV made a sudden decision to pull the plug on it.

But owing to viewers' demand, the channel has now decided to renew the show for Season 2. With this, viewers' favourite jodi Dev (Shaheer) and Sonakshi (Erica) will continue to rule their hearts for another season.

Shaheer took to Twitter to break the news to his fans. He wrote: "Your love and support for #Krpkab has made it impossible for us to stay away from you. Your Dev will be back! @SonyTV"

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 2 will be back in September and continue from where the first season ended. The show will focus on lead pair Dev and Sonakshi's love story and their children.

"Yes, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi will be back on TV but as a finite series. The slot timings haven't been confirmed yet but Shaheer and Erica will be back and the show will pick up from where it ended last," a source from the show told Pinkvilla.

Earlier, when Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi went off air, producer Yash Patnaik said that since more fans opted to watch the show on YouTube rather than on television, the Television Rating Points (TRPs) started dropping considerably, resulting in the show being pulled.

Hence, this time, we hope fans shower their support to the show by watching it on TV so as to avoid premature end of the new season.