KTM India launched the new 390 Duke in February this year. The flagship Duke model in India is offered only in signature orange livery here. However, a 390 Duke model draped in black colour has been spotted at a Bengaluru dealership.

The pictures posted by Facebook page named Bikeholic shows a 390 Duke unit painted in black. Though the images are convincing enough to think that KTM has added the black colour option for the 390 Duke, more attention proves that it is a custom paint job. The headlamp fairing, fuel tank extenders as well as the alloy wheels have been painted black. The paint job looks pretty impressive.

Reports claim the dealership provides this custom paint job for those who do not like the bright coloured KTMs. A report in Financial Express also claims the custom painted 390 Duke will cost around Rs 10,000 premium.

KTM globally offers the 390 Duke in either orange or white colour options only. Hence, KTM India will not sell black coloured 390 Duke as factory built unit.

In April this year, some customers in Mumbai received the white colour variant of the 390 Duke. Later it was reported that the models were export spec and a goof-up at the manufacturing plant resulted in KTM Mumbai dealer selling white coloured 390 Duke models.

The 390 Duke is one of the most sought-after affordable street fighters in India and the new version comes with more menacing looks, crisp body panels and a chiselled fuel tank. The striking change up front is the addition of split-headlight with LED inserts. The tank extensions are now overlapping with the USD forks. The new version also features a full-size exhaust in place of the quirky underbelly exhaust.

The naked bike is powered by a 373.2cc, single-cylinder engine that develops the same 44bhp. KTM has added more features such as ride-by-wire throttle, full TFT dashboard, an optional MY RIDE multimedia interface and the ABS as standard for making the package a compelling case.