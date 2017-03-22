Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's fight has led to big differences between the former and the crew of The Kapil Sharma Show. And now it looks like Kapil's former arch rival Krushna Abhishek is trying to cash in on the ongoing rift.

Krushna, who lashed out at Kapil after the latter parted ways with Colors TV, has been currying favour with the standup comedian. Krushna took Kapil's side in the latest incident as well.

"I won't say Kapil has become too big or success has gone to his head. It's just that even the small things he does are being blown out of proportion. I have worked with Kapil for five years in Comedy Circus and I know him very well – his good and bad points – and he knows mine. Sunil and Kapil are good friends and friends fight. Right now, Kapil is doing well.

"His show is a success so people are making a big deal out of it. Kapil is talented and has been taking his entire team along with him for four years now, which is not a small thing. Also, Sunil had quit Kapil's show earlier too but went back. As I said, two friends can fight after drinking, on the sets, on creative issues, on a dinner table or at home and there's nothing unusual about it," Krushna was quoted as saying by DNA.

Krushna's sudden change of tone on Kapil looks a little out of turn. He had even earlier expressed his wish to work with The Kapil Sharma Show host.

It is worth mentioning that Krushna's show Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza was stopped some time back, and since then the comedian was not seen in any project. Is Krushna trying to make a place for himself in Kapil's show with Sunil and a few other members have left the show? Well, your guess is as good as ours.