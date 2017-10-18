After critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK made some negative tweets about Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, revealing its climax, the self-proclaimed critic's Twitter handle has been suspended.

KRK is very active and popular on Twitter. His tweets on movies have apparently been having a great impact on the box office collection.

While many critics have been praising Secret Superstar, KRK had slammed the film calling it a "torture". He had even abused Aamir in his tweets and also revealed the climax of the movie.

Now, when his Twitter handle was suddenly suspended on Wednesday evening, although the exact reason is not known, it appears that Aamir might have complained to the Twitter authorities against him.

Many Aamir Khan fans also believe that KRK's Twitter handle got suspended for messing with the superstar. After the news that his handle got suspended came out, many celebrated the occasion and congratulated Aamir.

Interestingly, KRK was supposed to review Golmaal Again today but before that his Twitter handle got suspended. Golmaal Again is releasing alongside Secret Superstar. It is likely that KRK's account will soon be back, but looks like Aamir would not let him get away so easily after such nasty tweets.

In a series of tweets, KRK had lambasted Secret Superstar calling it a "torture" that shows that fathers do not love their children. In his bid to ridicule the movie, he even revealed the climax of Secret Superstar.

While his initial tweets had claimed that the Zaira Wasim's character's father dies at the end, KRK later had deleted those tweets and spoke about a different kind of climax in some fresh tweets.