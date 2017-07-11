After two persons were arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 10 in connection with the murder of model-actress Kritika Chaudhary, it has been revealed that she was killed for a mere Rs 6,000. Kritika was murdered apparently for not being able to pay the amount for the drugs that she bought in July last year from one of the arrested accused, according to the Times of India.

Shakeel Khan (33) and his accomplice Basu Das (40) were arrested after they were identified by a witness from a CCTV footage recovered from a temple opposite Kritika's building. It was only after a packet of white powder was recovered near the body that the police started collecting information about drug peddlers in the area.

Both the accused are said to have confessed to committing the offence and also stealing gold from the deceased. On Monday, Khan and Das were produced before the Andheri Court in Mumbai, and sent to seven days in police custody.

In his statement, Khan said that he and Das came to Kritika's house to settle the dues and had no intention to kill her. But the matter went out of hand and in a fit of rage, they hit Kritika with a brass knuckleduster.

Kritika was found dead in her apartment in Andheri, Mumbai, on June 12. The incident was first reported by her neighbours who sensed foul smell emanating from her flat. After the post-mortem report revealed that she died of a serious head injury, the police had registered a murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The 27-year-old actress had worked in a few Balaji Telefilm's TV shows, including the popular serial Parichay. She had also been part of the Kangana Ranaut starrer, Rajjo.