Bareilly Ki Barfi actress Kriti Sanon recently got dressed up as her idol Madhuri Dixit for a television show where she performed to her popular song, Ek Do Teen.

She took to Instagram and posted a boomerang doing the hook step of the song and also wrote about how her performance was dedicated to Madhuri Dixit.

The actress was completely dressed like the Dhak Dhak girl for the show and was happy to get this chance.

She wrote, "My #Mohini moment with #EkDoTeen on #LipsingBattle.. Have always been a huge #MadhuriDixit fan! This was for you @madhuridixitnene ma'am! Love you! <3<3."

Kriti has been a massive fan of Madhuri Dixit since childhood and would often emulate the actress in front of her mirror.

It will be interesting to see Kriti Sanon get into the Dhak Dhak mode on a reality show after watching her twist her kamariya on the big screen in her last release this year, Bareilly Ki Barfi.

The actress has yet been basking in the success of her last film Bareilly Ki Barfi.