Kriti Sanon walked the ramp as the showstopper for well-known designer Manish Malhotra in Dubai on September 29.

What made her nostalgic was not the walk on the ramp for Manish, but the venue for the fashion show.

It reminded her of the first fashion show she did for Manish Malhotra way back, however, that time as a model, at the same venue.

The fashion show was held at Jumeirah Emirates Tower, Dubai and it brought back sweet memories of her past and also gave her a sense of achievement considering where she has reached in just a few years.

Kriti Sanon, who hails from Delhi, is a complete outsider and she made her way into the industry on her own merit.

She is currently basking in the success of her last release, Bareilly ki Barfi, for which she received tremendous appreciation.