Renowned sports presenter Mayanti Langer and Stuart Binny celebrated their wedding anniversary on Friday, September 8 by sharing a memorable moment as the anchor interviewed her husband after his match-winning knock in a Karnataka Premier League (KPL) 2017 match.

Binny, who last played for India in 2016, smashed a 46-ball 87 during his KPL side Belagavi Panthers' 23-run win over Bengaluru Blasters in Mysuru on Friday.

The 33-year-old all-rounder made sure Belagavi's innings was steadied after they lost four wickets for just 32 runs. Hitting five sixes and eight boundaries, Binny helped his side post a mammoth total of 192, which proved too big for the Blasters.

During the mid-game break, Mayanti who is one of the most celebrated sports anchors in the country, managed to have a quick on-air chat with her husband, who spoke about picking up wickets in regular intervals to restrict the Blasters.

Binny surely seemed to have the "Lady Luck" as he walked the talk and chipped in with two wickets, eventually winning the Man-of-the-Match award.

Also, Mayanti did not hide her emotions as she was seen dancing with joy when Binny was going hammer and tongs at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground.

@MayantiLanger_B this are the best days for you & your hubby & happy anniversary day?‍❤️‍?❤️happy to watch husband interviewed by wife ❤️ pic.twitter.com/23CVmhEYyP — Ansaf (@Ansaf86) September 8, 2017

Notably, Binny took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with his wife Mayanti before his KPL match in Mysuru on Friday. "Special to be on the cricket field together today because cricket brought us together...five years," the Karnataka star wrote on his post. They married in September 2012.

Binny has represented India in 14 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 6 Test matches. However, he has been struggling to get back into the Indian team after some poor performances in the past. There is a lot of competition for the all-rounder spot in the national team with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav performing consistently.