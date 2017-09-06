The fourth match of the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) 2017 between Namma Shivamogga and Ballari Tuskers, the defending champion, was abandoned without a ball bowled after relentless rain made play impossible at the S.D.N.R Wadiyar ground in Mysuru on Tuesday.

It began drizzling shortly before toss, and soon, the drizzle turned into an outright downpour. It never abated, making even an inspection impossible. With no sign of rain relenting, the match was abandoned around 8 pm.

Shivamogga and Ballari shared a point each. It meant all teams are now on the points board, with Mysuru enjoying a view from the top of the table with four points after two matches.

The venue was packed with fans hoping for a repeat of the thriller played the day before between Mysuru Warriors and Bijapur Bulls.

These fans have the option of either getting their tickets refunded or exchanging these tickets for single-headers on another day. They can exercise these options at the box office at the S.D.N.R Wadiyar ground.

As for fans who purchased tickets online, those who redeemed their tickets can get it refunded at the box office counters. Those fans who have not redeemed their tickets will have the ticket amount refunded back to their respective accounts.

The fifth match of KPL 2017 on 6 September, between Bengaluru Blasters and Hubli Tigers, will be an afternoon encounter.