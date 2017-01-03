It looks like history is repeating itself for reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, who is reportedly pregnant again. According to reports, the reality star is living her "worst nightmare," as she is expecting her fourth baby and does not know who the father of the baby is – Scott Disick or rumoured boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

In Touch magazine quoting sources reported that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is pregnant and has informed her friends that she missed her period.

"When she told pals a few weeks ago that she missed her period and fears she's pregnant — she also said she didn't know who the father is," a source told the magazine, adding, "she had reconciled with Scott, 33, while she was still hot and heavy with Younes, 23."

"Scott thought reconciliation was in the cards for them, they had discussed having another baby," the source said, adding that during their recent vacation they did not use a contraceptive. "Kourtney is very fertile. She has a big problem."

But during the same time she was also rumoured to be dating boxer-turned-model Younes and was often spotted with him. "She's been boasting to pals about his amazing six-pack, telling them she can't keep her hands off his sexy body. Scott hit the roof when he heard she was hooking up with him."

However, Gossip Cop has debunked this report and said that there is no such paternity drama.

This is not the first time Kourtney is courting a paternity scandal. In 2013, model Michael Girgenti filed paperwork at a Los Angeles County Superior Court claiming that he is the father of Kourtney's eldest child Mason and wants a joint custody. However, Girgenti failed a lie detector test and even the DNA test proved that Scott is the father.