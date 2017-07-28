Ashok Selvan started his career on a promising note and was part of successful movies like Soodhu Kavvum, Thegidi and Pizza II: Villa. But what followed next were back-to-back failures. This forced the young talent to select scripts wisely and in the process, he came across Kootathil Oruthan. Unfortunately, after hitting the floors, the movie was delayed for one or the other reason and after two years, it is finally before the audience.

Kootathil Oruthan is written and directed by TJ Gnanavel and bankrolled by SR Prabhu. Priya Anand is the female lead in the movie, which has Samuthirakani, Anupama Kumar, Bala Saravanan, Nassar and others in the cast. A big list of stars that include Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi has done guest appearances in the Tamil flick.

The movie has Nivas K Prasanna's music and his Enda Ippadi, Nee Indri and Maatrangal Ondre Dhaan tracks have struck the chord with the audiences. Kootathil Oruthan has PK Varma's cinematography and Leo John Paul's editing.

Story:

Ashok Selvan plays the role of Arvind, an underachiever and his love interest Priya Anand will be seen in the role of Janani, who has excelled in many things in her life. The hero does not like to move out of his comfort zone and how an average Joe transforms to stand out from rest forms the crux of the story.

Reviews:

Below, read the audience response to Kootathil Oruthan, which released on Friday, July 28: