The untimely death of Sridevi certainly left millions of her fans shocked and so was several celebrities. Tamil film industry from where the veteran actress started out her journey as an actress, will come in full attendance to pay their tribute to late Sridevi on Sunday, March 11. Several celebs will be coming together to bid adieu to the vivacious actress and walk down the memory lane about the actress's journey.

The condolence meet is organized at Hotel Crowne Plaza in Adyar, Chennai. Boney Kapoor and his daughters Jhanvi and Kushi Kapoor will be attending the event. Kollywood is expected to be in full attendance.

Tamil media has reported that Rajinikanth is going to skip the event due to his pre-scheduled commitments. The buzz is that the Tamil superstar is leaving for the Himalayas for a week on a spiritual trip before he gets busy in active politics.

It is suggested that in the absence of the superstar, Kamal Haasan is expected to take the full responsibility of the event. Talking about the actress, Hassan recalls saying that they were like siblings although they largely did romantic roles together.

"I met Sridevi when she was 15-16 years old. Sometimes in a family, a brother and sister, during Gokul Ashtami or Krishna Ashtami, are dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha. That is what I feel about Sridevi. We were siblings but were made to do romantic things, which we laughed at," the PTI quotes Kamal Haasan as saying.

Apart from Rajinikanth, every actor and technician, who was associated with the Sadma actress, are likely to attend the condolence meet in Chennai. Notably, Ajith and Bharathiraja are expected to be a part of the event, say reports.

Last week, a similar event was held in Hyderabad which was attended by the well-known names of Tollywood. Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna with his wife Amala, Jayaprada, Mohan Babu, Jagapati Babu, Ram Gopal Varma, K Raghavendra Rao, Suresh Babu, P Susheela, C Kalyan, Allu Aravind, Jayasudha, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Naresh marked their presence.

Sridevi died at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning on February 24 in Dubai. Her last rites were performed on February 28 in Mumbai. The members of the Kapoor family immersed parts of Sridevi's ashes in the holy Ganga in Haridwar on March 8, after conducting a similar ceremony in Rameswaram on March 4.