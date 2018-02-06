Kollywood and Tollywood are uniting in its attempt to fight against digital service providers and will go on a strike until the prices for streaming services are brought down to a reasonable rate. Hence, no Tamil and Telugu movies will hit the screens from March 1.

The Telugu film industry has already decided not to release the movie and it is reportedly being supported by Kollywood. The Tollywood has also requested Sandalwood and Mollywood to extend its support to the strike.

"A joint meeting between the members of the four states will be held in Hyderabad. We will get clarity on this issue after the meeting," SR Prabhu, the treasure of Tamil Film Producers' Council told The Times of India.

As per the reports, the digital services providers like QUBE and UFO charge Rs 11,800 per week to stream a movie and the film industry wants it to be reduced to different slabs so that it becomes an affordable price for the producers.

The producers are complaining that the implementation of GST (Goods and Service Tax) is taking a toll on the collections and reducing the processing fee from the digital service provider, will give a big relief to them.

The Telugu film industry has prepared a proposal laying out rules and conditions along with various other demands to be followed by the digital service providers

"We have always welcomed an open discussion from all the industries. However, they have decided to protest against us without even trying to talk to us," the sources from the digital service providers told the daily.