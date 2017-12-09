SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Mersal have turned out to be the two biggest hits at the Chennai box office.

Here, we bring to you the top 10 movies which set the collection centres on fire in the capital city of Tamil Nadu in 2017.

1. Baahubali 2

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 lived up to the hype and expectations. Released in April, the film cashed in on the good word-of-mouth.The timing of its release was perfect as the movie hit the screens after the completion of examination season for school students in the state.

In its lifetime, the Prabhas and Rana Daggubati-starrer earned over Rs 18 crore and is in the second place in the all-time highest-grossing films in Chennai after Rajinikanth's Kabali, which minted Rs 24+ crore.

2. Mersal

Vijay's Mersal virtually had a solo release during Diwali this year. The positive response from the audience and unnecessary controversy around some dialogues in the film only helped the flick pull more viewers to theatres. It has collected over Rs 14.76 crore till date.

3. Vivegam

The performance of Vivegam was good in Chennai compared to other parts of Tamil Nadu. The spy-thriller marked the third union of Siruthai Siva and Ajith.

The film earned over Rs 9.25 crore in its lifetime in Chennai.

4. Vikram Vedha

Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Vedha turned out to be a big hit at the Chennai box office. When compared to the first three films, this one had a far smaller budget, but reaped gold for its distributors.

It minted over Rs 8.3 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

5. Bairavaa

Vijay's Bairavaa performed below par owing to many reasons. Primarily, the business was impacted due to the Jallikattu movement in the state. Also, the content was not up to the actor's usual standards.

In the end, it earned over Rs 7 crore, which is still higher than the collection of many other actors' films.

6. Si3

Suriya's third instalment in the Singam franchise, titled Si3, failed to get good reviews. The film made over Rs 5.6 crore in its lifetime.

The industry had expected the flick to do far better business.

7. Theeran Adhigaram Ondru

Karthi's Theeran Adhigaram Ondru came out with flying colours. The film not only opened to positive reviews, but also did well in collection centres.

So far, it has minted above Rs 5.50 crore and is likely to break Suriya's Si3 record to occupy the sixth place at the Chennai box office in 2017.

8. Spyder

Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss' much-hyped Spyder was affected by negative reviews. The director and the hero's brands helped the flick earn over Rs 4.25 crore in Chennai.

9. VIP 2

Dhanush and Bollywood actress Kajol's VIP 2 ended up as an average grosser at the Chennai box office. It raked in over Rs 4 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

10. Thupparivaalan

Thupparivaalan has given a much-need break to Vishal, who is also the secretary of Nadigar Sangam and president of the Producers' Council.

Considering its moderate budget, the film has earned good profits. In the end, it earned over Rs 3.90 crore in Chennai.

Note: The figures are approximate and adequately indicative of the box office performance of the films, compiled from various sources. Highest-grossing movies are not necessarily hit films at box office.