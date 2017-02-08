Bengali actress Bitasta Saha was found dead at her house in Kolkata on Tuesday (February 7). The small-time Tollywood actress's semi-decomposed body was found hanging from the ceiling of her flat.

Bitasta, who had featured in the movie Banchha Elo Phire, was dead around 2 days back. While her body was found hanging from the ceiling, one of her wrists was reportedly slit and there were multiple injury marks on her body.

Preliminary investigation suggests Bitasta committed suicide as some of her Facebook posts show the actress was under some emotional stress. "Going by the preliminary signs, it seems that she committed suicide. However, we are waiting for the post-mortem report. The body appeared to be two-day-old and there was a bit of stench in the room," a police officer told Outlook.

The report said that Bitasta's mother got worried after she did not answer her repeated calls and thus, visited her house on Tuesday. When the actress did not open the door after several knocks, the police was called and her body was recovered, the report added. She used to stay alone in the house.

"We have gone through her Facebook profile and posts, and found quite depressing posts on her wall. In fact at one point she had also talked about putting an end to her life. We are checking everything including her call details," the officer added.

The depressing posts on Bitasta's Facebook wall hinted that she had a troubled love relationship. However, her slit wrist and multiple injuries on her body make the case appear little complicated. Some of her Facebook posts were:

"U'll never feel my anguish!". "Kosto pai kimba araam, Ki ese jay tor! (It doesn't matter to you if I am pained or relieved". "More gele hoto besi valo, Kano sukh fele galo. (It would be better if I had died, why happiness left me)" "Oporadh ki bolo... Mukh fote na, Jodi paro monta pore niyo... (Tell me my fault. I can't tell you how I feel. Read my heart if you can).