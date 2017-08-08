Sri Lanka, as expected, have put up below par performances so far in the ongoing three-match Test series against India.

There was hope when Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis hit centuries while following-on to test Virat Kohli's men on the third and fourth day of the second Test. However, Ravindra Jadeja made sure India, who had amassed 622 runs in the first innings, did not have to bat again with a five-for, which eventually helped the visitors clinch an unassailable 2-0 lead.

With the third Test set to begin on Saturday, August 12, there is more bad news for the hosts as their top-ranked spinner Rangana Herath has been ruled out after he threw out his back.

Sri Lanka Cricket manager Asanka Gurusinha reportedly said the decision to rest the left-arm spinner was taken, keeping in mind his heavy workload in the last three Tests, in which he has bowled close to 200 overs.

The Islanders will also want their premier spinner to remain fully fit for the team's away tours to UAE (against Pakistan) and India in the coming months.

The 39-year-old was not at his threatening best in the first two Tests, but still could have been dangerous in Pallekele, a venue where he decimated Australia with a nine-wicket match haul last year.

Apart from the fourth-ranked Test bowler, Sri Lanka will also miss their pace spearhead Nuwan Pradeep, who did not bowl after the first innings in the Colombo Test following a hamstring injury. Notably, the 30-year-old picked up a six-for in the first Test at Galle.

Herath's absence means there is lesser pressure on the Indian batsmen, who will be looking to post another daunting total if they manage to bat first again. The onus to lead the attack on spinner-friendly conditions in Pallekele will now be on off-spinner Dilruwan Perera, who has been ordinary so far in the series.

Kohli eyes Mohammed Azharuddin's record

Having scored 600 runs twice already in the series, Kohli's team looks set to complete their first ever series whitewash in Sri Lanka.

The India captain now is likely to emulate another record of Azharuddin, who led India to their only 3-0 sweep over a visiting Sri Lankan team in 1994.

Notably, the Indian team in 2015, clinched a 2-1 win, coming back from behind after losing the first Test of the series in Galle. Kohli entered record books as India's win was their first in 22 years, since Azharuddin's side won a three-match series 1-0 in 1993.