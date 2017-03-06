Karan Johar's popular show, Koffee With Karan (KWK) season 5, is set to come to an end and the second last episode was graced by famous comedian Kapil Sharma. Fans expected it to be one of the most entertaining episodes of this season, but Kapil failed to live up to their expectations.

Kapil, who is popularly known as the host of The Kapil Sharma Show, is the most loved comedian in the Indian entertainment industry. People were excited when they learnt that he was going to appear on Karan's show. As the duo's chemistry and comic timing have earlier won hearts, people expected that the episode will be a laugh riot.

Apart from a few funny segments, the episode was not really entertaining. Is Kapil better off as a host? As we have seen Kapil on his comedy show, he is one of the best hosts and entertainers in the industry. But when he appeared on KWK 5, it looked like the comedian was awkward and nervous being on the couch.

In fact, he admitted to it on his Twitter handle. "Thanks for having me on #koffeewithkaran @karanjohar sir. It was a wonderful experience to sit on that couch.. was lil nervous but enjoyed," Kapil tweeted.

His awkwardness was clearly visible when KJo asked him about his sex life. Karan then tried to make a few segments funny by asking Kapil to translate some lines to English. It is known that Kapil's English is weak and he himself makes fun of it.

Likewise, Karan tried to make it funny by asking questions regarding the language, but somehow it failed to amuse viewers. In fact, it looked like KJo himself was putting on a show by laughing forcibly. However, Kapil's story about gate crashing Shah Rukh Khan's party and his views on Twitter will tickle your funny bones for a while.

Hence, it looks like Kapil is best at hosting his show and other events. However, if he would have come with a co-star like Sunil Grover, then the episode might have been a fun ride. Don't you think so?