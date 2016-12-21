After Twinkle Khanna, Mira Kapoor and Dangal stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, the viewers of Koffee With Karan 5 will witness another celebrity making his debut on Karan Johar's show.

Tiger Shroff, who will be working with KJo on Student Of The Year 2, will be making an appearance alongside his father Jackie Shroff in one of the upcoming episodes, the Times of India reported.

This will be the first time the father-son duo will be seen together on screen. Tiger and Jackie have already shot for the episode and the young actor has shared a picture from the sets of the chat show on his social media page. He captioned it as "Matching my koffee cup :)"

Given that Koffee With Karan is known for its controversial questions and answers, and the witty rapid fire round, it will be quite interesting to see how Karan manages to grill the actor and reveal his childhood secrets and dating rumours.

There were also reports that ace comedian Kapil Sharma would be making his debut on Koffee With Karan 5. Apparently, Kapil, who has been entertaining audiences with his TV show The Kapil Sharma Show, will be making a solo appearance.

Besides convincing these celebrities to come on the show, KJo did the unthinkable in the fifth season of his show by bringing Deepika Padukone's ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor and current boyfriend Ranveer Singh together for one of the episodes. The episode was high on entertainment and of course humour.