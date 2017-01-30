India's ace tennis player Sania Mirza is set to make her debut on popular chat show Koffee With Karan 5 with Farah Khan. The makers have released a promo of the episode and it will leave you in splits.

The episode will air next week, but was shot in November 2016. In the promo, Karan Johar confesses that he called Sania to this season because he was waiting for the tennis ace to be declared as world's number one.

In the preview, the ladies, who are known for their outspoken nature and sense of humour, didn't spare anyone as they spoke their hearts out. Sania and Farah are best buddies and when they meet it is a fun ride. Their hilarious chemistry was witnessed even when the duo appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show last year.

Even on Kapil's show the duo pulled everyone's leg including that of Navjot Singh Sidhu. Hence, expectations from their episode of Koffee With Karan are really high. The promo too hints that the episode is loaded with funny moments.

Watch the Koffee tease here:

The last episode of Karan's show saw Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff as guests. The father-son jodi made many interesting revelations, including their crushes in the industry. While Tiger chose Shraddha Kapoor to marry, Jackie couldn't get over Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Viewers will soon see Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt on the chat show. This will be their second appearance on Koffee With Karan season 5. The duo has already shot the episode and are coming to promote their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Alia opened season 5 with Shah Rukh Khan and Varun appeared with Arjun Kapoor.