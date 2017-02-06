Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in their upcoming movie, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, but fans can watch them on Koffee With Karan 5 too on Sunday. A Koffee tease has been shared on social media and the entire episode will be aired on the coming weekend.

Also read: Check out the trailer of Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Varun and Alia are seen at their goofiest best in the promo. The video shows Alia laughing and varun doing all the silly stuffs possible. Karan Johar's best students are set to tickle your funny bones. In the promo, Varun has kind of revealed Alia-Sidharth Malhotra's relationship.

When Karan asked Varun: "What's that one thing Sid has but you don't have", the hunk gave a strange look to Alia. Another highlight was when during a game, KJo asks Alia to reveal three citrus fruits and she says: "Orange, santra.." then Karan interrupts her saying: "Orange and santra are the same things" and she bursts out laughing.

This is not the first time that the duo has appeared on this season of Koffee With Karan. Alia was the first guest alongside Shah Rukh Khan on the chat show. They appeared to promote their film Dear Zindagi. On the other hand, Varun made his appearance on this season with Arjun Kapoor.

Watch the Koffee Tease here:

However, during the first instalment Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the pair had a coffee conversation with KJo, but it was not on Koffee With Karan. Slated to be released on March 10, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been directed by Shashank Khaitan.

The first instalment, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, was not a blockbuster hit, but viewers liked Varun-Alia's jodi on-screen. And looking at the recently released trailer, Badrinath Ki Dulhania looks phenomenal. Alia and Varun complement each other on-screen perfectly.