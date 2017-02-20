Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 5 will soon come to an end and there are only four episodes left. After Rangoon actors – Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan -- the chat show will see Bollywood's ace filmmakers gracing the episode.

Filmmaker and show host KJo will have a coffee chat with Zoya Akhtar, Imtiaz Ali and Kabir Khan next Sunday (February 26). The promo video, titled Koffee Tease, has been released and it looks like the filmmakers had a great time.

In one of the segments, Karan made fun of Zoya, who in spite of being Javed Akhtar's daughter, failed to come up with the meanings of some Urdu words. All the three directors are currently busy with their upcoming films. Imtiaz is shooting Rahnuma with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, Kabir is busy with Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, while Zoya is directing Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Watch the Koffee tease here:

Koffee With Karan 5 will reportedly come to an end on March 19. Kangana and Saif recently promoted Rangoon on the show and made many revelations. Kangana was on a spree to roast and attack Karan. Saif was at his royal best, while Shahid made an appearance as the special guest on the show.

After the episode with the filmmakers, Koffee With Karan will invite comedian Kapil Sharma on the couch. Karan and Kapil share a good bond and they have co-hosted many award shows. Karan too has been a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show earlier.