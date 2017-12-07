Muthiah, who had earlier worked with Sasikumar in Kutty Puli, has teamed up with the actor again for Kodi Veeran. The film has Mahima Nambiar of Kuttram 23 fame as the female lead with Sanusha and Poorna (Shamna Kasim) playing the key roles. Pasupathy plays a character with negative shades while Vidharth, Bala Saravanan and others are in the supporting cast.

NR Raghunanthan has composed the music and Ayyo Adi Aathe and Kalavani tracks have struck a chord with the viewers. The film has SR Kathir's cinematography and Venkat Rajen's editing.

Both the director and the actor are known to make movies against a rural backdrop. Also, relationships in their films are well-defined.

In Kodi Veeran, the director is set to explore the brother-sister relationship. Going by the trailer, it will be about two different pairs of siblings.

The two brothers trying to safeguard the pride of their respective sisters forms the crux of the story.

Pre Release

Kodi Veeran has managed to generate a decent buzz. The trailer and a few songs have managed to attract the viewers' attention.

The movie was supposed to be out on November 30, but it was delayed after the film's co-producer Ashok Kumar committed suicide.

Reviews

With the two other films like Nivin Pauly's Richie and Sibiraj's Sathya releasing this week, Kodi Veeran has to open to positive reviews to do good business at the box office. Will the movie impress the audience? Find it here in the audience's words: