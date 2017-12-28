The makers of Agnyaathavaasi (Agnyathavasi) have released the teaser of song Kodakaa Koteswar Rao, which offers a glimpse at Pawan Kalyan crooning in. They have announced to release this full folk song on December 31.

Aditya Music, which has acquired the rights of Agnyaathavaasi, have already released five songs from the film, for which Anirudh Ravichander has composed music. All of the songs, which were released at a grand audio launch, have been received well by the audiences and doubled the curiosity and expectations about the film.

Now, we get to hear that Agnyaathavaasi will have another soundtrack, which is going to be a folk song. Bhaskara Bhatla has written the lyrics for the track titled Kodakaa Koteswar Rao, which has been crooned by power star Pawan Kalyan. This song is being released to mark the party of the New Year day.

Aditya Music released the teaser of Kodakaa Koteswar Rao on Twitter and wrote: "Here's #KodakaaKoteswarRao Song Teaser From #Agnyaathavaasi Full song from 31st December at 6Pm at @adityamusic Youtube channel An @anirudhofficial Musical Sung by Powerstar @PawanKalyan Lyrics by @bhaskarabhatla @PKCreativeWorks #trivikramsrinivas @KeerthyOfficial.

The teaser of Kodakaa Koteswar Rao was released on the official YouTube channel of Haarika & Hassine Creations on Wednesday evening. The 32-second-video has received 1,315,339 views, 76,000 likes and 2,299 comments within 15 hours of its release. It has not only got a wonderful response but also doubled the hype for Agnyaathavaasi.

Agnyaathavaasi is a romantic action entertainer, which has been written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas and S Radha Krishna. Pawan Kalyan, Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel are playing the lead roles, while Kushboo, Aadhi Pinisetty and Boman Irani appear in supporting cast of the film, which is set for its theatrical release on January 10.