A petition has been filed by Bindu Sampath (mother), 50, from Thiruvananthapuram seeking help from Central and state governments to bring back her 27-year-old daughter Fathima alias Nimisha from Afghanistan.

Apparently, the girl had converted from Hinduism to Islam along with her husband (who also converted to Islam from Christianity). Later, the couple left India on the pretext of starting a carpet business in Sri Lanka but little did anyone know, that they will both end up in Afghanistan.

The petition read that Nimisha met one Sajjad Rahman at a coaching class in Thiruvananthapuram and converted to Islam after Sajjad insisted her on doing so.

Even after Sajjad left, she continued being a Muslim and met one Bexen through her friend. Bexen had also recently converted to Islam.

Nimisha was produced in front of the Majistrate court and high Court by the police after a missing person report earlier, but the courts had taken the view that there was no illegal detention.

Later, Pregnant Nimisha and her husband left India on the pretext of starting a carpet business in Sri Lanka.

Bexen, Nimisha's husband, later contacted his mom saying that they were in Afghanistan.

In her petition, Nimisha's mother has mentioned that the lives of Nimisha, her husband, and her 10-month-old baby are in grave danger as the US has been targeting the areas that come under IS.

When the petitions to the prime minister and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj were unsuccessful, the woman sought the intervention of High Court which has, in turn, asked for central and state government's views on the same, said a Times of India report.