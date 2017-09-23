French carmaker Renault has confirmed the arrival of its new premium SUV the Captur in India. Renault, which is looking to increase its share in one of India's most competitive SUV segments, is expected to launch the new Captur in October this year.

The Captur is currently open for bookings in the country through the company website and the Renault Captur App. The model can also be booked at the dealerships of Renault for a down-payment of Rs 25,000.

Renault Captur is a globally successful premium SUV sold in over 75 countries. The Captur that is coming to India will not get the base variant as the company is looking to position the vehicle as a premium SUV. To be pitted against Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta, the new Captur is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh. The Captur in India will get a top-of-the-line variant with the suffix Platine.

To be positioned above the Duster in India, the Captur measures 4329 mm in length, 1813 mm in width, 1619 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2673 mm. The Captur gets a ground clearance of 210 mm and a boot space of 392 litres, which can also be expanded to 1352 litres. From a visual standpoint, the Captur will get LED headlamps with C-shaped LED DRL, floating side indicators, and contrast roof.

Inside the cabin, the Renault Captur will get dual-tone black and white interiors with features such as 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with media navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, twin-pod instrument cluster, rear armrest with cup holders and many others. The top-end Platine Captur will feature gold and white inserts in the cabin and features like rain sensing wipers. On the safety front, the Captur gets dual airbags, ABS, EBD and brake assist as standard.

At the heart of the Captur will be the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel and 1.5-litre petrol engines of the Duster. While the petrol mill can generate 104bhp at 5600rpm and 142Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm, the diesel engine churns out 108bhp at 4000rpm and peak torque of 240Nm at 1750rpm. Both the engines of the Captur are likely to get a six-speed manual gearbox, while automatic options are also likely to be included in the line-up later.