Karnataka opening batsman KL Rahul won't be playing in tomorrow's (December 7) crucial Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Mumbai in Nagpur, it was confirmed today.

The 25-year-old Rahul, who was dropped for the ongoing India's third Test against Sri Lanka at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, has not been released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to play Ranji Trophy.

Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) secretar R Sudhakar Rao, today (December 6), confirmed to International Business Times, India that the state team will miss the services of Rahul. KSCA had asked BCCI to allow the batsman to play the match but was denied.

It is understood that the BCCI selectors wanted to give rest to the opener ahead of the big three-Test series in South Africa, starting January 5, 2018. However, Rahul will play the three-match Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka from December 20.

The right-hander made way for Shikhar Dhawan in Delhi Test. He is not part of the India ODI squad to face Sri Lanka in three contests from Sunday (December 10).

Karnataka will also be without Manish Pandey, who is in the ODI team, led by Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli has been rested for the series.

Karnataka squad for Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Mumbai

R Vinay Kumar (captain), Karun Nair (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, R Samarth, D Nischal, Stuart Binny, CM Gautam (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Gopal, K Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, Sreenath Aravind, Pavan Deshpande, J Suchith, Mir Kaunain Abbas, Sharath Srinivas, Ronit More.

Mumbai squad

Aditya Tare (captain), Surya Kumar Yadav (vice-captain), Dhawal Kulkarni, Siddhesh Lad, Jay Bista, Prithvi Shaw, Akhil Herwadkar, Sufiyan Shaikh, Akash Parkar, Karsh Kothari, Sagar Trivedi, Vijay Gohil, Shivam Malhotra, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane.