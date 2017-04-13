Teen sensation and Bollywood heartthrob Shraddha Kapoor, who will be seen in the upcoming movie "Half Girlfriend," based on the novel by Chetan Bhagat of the same name, will be performing live at the Eden Gardens Kolkata on Thursday, April 13, ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR's) first home match of IPL 2017 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

KKR vs KXIP: Team news.

Yes, the battle-lines have been drawn yet again between Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of KKR and Preity Zinta, the co-owner of KXIP.

Not only Shraddha Kapoor but also singer Monali Thakur, of Sawaar loon fame, will be performing at one of the most iconic cricket stadiums in India -- the Eden Gardens.

.@ShraddhaKapoor is excited to perform in the VIVO #IPL opening ceremony in Kolkata. She has a special message for all the fans :) pic.twitter.com/YjnCkQtNJm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2017

Yesterday ? @tanghavri @shraddha.naik @amitthakur26 #OkJaanu #13thJanuary ❤ A post shared by RIYA SOMANI (@shraddhakapoor) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:01pm PST

A post shared by Monali Thakur (@monalithakur03) on Apr 9, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

The opening ceremony, featuring a sizzling dance from Shraddha and some vocal renditions from Monali, will take place just 30 minutes or so ahead of the start of the match. KKR vs KXIP kicks off at 8 pm IST. Preview and where to watch the match.

Shraddha Kapoor's dance rehearsal photos at Eden Gardens