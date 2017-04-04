Renowned Hindustani classical singer Kishori Amonkar died on the evening of Monday, April 3 after a brief illness. She was 84. Amonkar was one of the prime exponents of the Jaipur gharana, which is a community of musicians with a distinctive musical style. Her contribution to the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana of music was immense.

Amonkar was known for her raag-based khayal songs and she also performed thumris, bhajans, Hindi film music, and devotional songs.

In 1987, she received Padma Bhushan and in 2002, she was honoured with Padma Vibhushan. Amonkar received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for 1985 and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship in 2009.

Here are some of best songs of Amonkar:

Geet Gaya Patharon Ne: In 1964, Amonkar lent her voice to the song Geet Gaya Patharon Ne, from the film of the same name. The song instantly became popular among music lovers.

Jhar Jhar Barsa Re: Amonkar sang the beautiful song, which is from the Govind Nihalani's Drishti (1990). The song featured the film's lead pair Shekhar Kapur and Dimple Kapadia. Post this song, Amonkar cut ties with the Bollywood industry.

Sahela Re: Sahela Re is still one of the most popular songs of Amonkar and a favourite among fans of Hindustani classical music.

Avagha Rang Ek Zala:

Raag Bhoop:

Raag Vibhas:

Raag Gaud Malhar:

Avgha To Shakun:

Raga Basant Bahar: