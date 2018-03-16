Kirrak Party is off to a solid start and crossed the $100,000 mark at the US box office in the premiere shows Thursday. It has become the biggest opener for Nikhil, beating the collection record of Keshava.

Kirrak Party, which has good hype and promotion, is a remake of the hit Kannada movie Kirik Party, and the success of its original version has doubled the viewers' curiosity and expectations from the film.

Trendy Cinemas, which acquired its overseas theatrical rights, has released the film in 140 screens in North America alone, and it is the biggest release for Nikhil Siddharth. The film has opened to fantastic response in the US.

As per early estimates, Kirrak Party collected $103,000 at the US box office in the premiere shows Thursday. Haricharan Pudipeddi, a journalist who covers the southern film industries, tweeted: "Solid start for @actor_Nikhil 's #KirrakParty at USA box-office. $103K [ 65 Lakhs ] as of 10:50PM CST from premier shows. @AKofficiial @Anilsunkara1."

Kirrak Party is expected to cross $150,000 at the US box office in the premiere shows when the final numbers are revealed. The movie has already beaten the record of Keshava, which was the biggest opener for Nikhil Siddharth in North America with a collection of $55,507 in the preview shows.

Nikhil Siddharth is thrilled by the massive response for his latest outing Kirrak Party at the US box office in the premiere shows on Thursday. The elated actor tweeted: "Thanks for all the Love from the USA Movie Lovers... Breaking the barrier and still counting please so watch the movie... It will entertain and Touch You for sure... #KirrakParty."

Producer Anil Sunkara is also equally delighted by the fantastic start of Kirrak Party at the US box office. He tweeted: "It is such a wonderful feeling to come to know by early morning that our overseas distributor is getting back the investment just through premiers of #kirrakparty . Superb job by the team. Positive reports all over. Lets repeat the feat in India too @actor_Nikhil @UrsVamsiShekar."

Kirrak Party, which does not have big competition from other south Indian films, has been successful in impressing viewers in the US, and the word of mouth is expected to boost its collection at the US box office over the weekend. The flick is expected to be the next $1-million grosser from Tollywood in the country.