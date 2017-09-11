The King Loves, an MBC historical drama that is also known as The King In Love, returns with episodes 33 and 34 this Monday, September 11, at 10 pm KST. These episodes will feature the wedding of Wang Won and Wang Dan.

Nothing goes in favour of the crown prince and it forces him to take extreme measures against his rivals. He never wanted to hurt his friends Wang Rin and Eun San, but after realising that they are no more by his side, the male protagonist vents his anger on them.

The promo features a heated argument between Wang Won and his childhood friend. When Wang Rin approaches the Crown Prince for something, he asks: "You dare block the way of a crown prince." But the bodyguard does not step back. He seeks the Crown Prince's permissions to take away Lady San.

"I already told you. That is impossible. Is it Eun San or my position? Why did not you just ask for it?" the male protagonist says in the footage. The provocative reply of his friend forces Wang Rin to threaten him. "Please let her go. So that I won't need to go against you," he informs the Crown Prince.

However, a section of fans are still looking forward to a team-up between the two male leads. According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times India Edition, 50 percent of the participants said they are hoping to see a romance between Wang Won and Eun San. According to them, the three friends will reunite and move against Song In.

However, the rest of the participants said the crown prince would get married to Wang Dan and would plot revenge against Wang Rin. It remains to be seen if Wang Dan will become a victim of political rivalry.

Industry-insiders have already claimed that viewers can look forward to the dark side of Wang Won in the upcoming episodes. "Princess Won Sung dies in today's episode. Wang Won, due to the unexpected death of his mother, starts to go on a violent rampage like an unstoppable train. Because of Wang Won's unstoppable rampage, bloody rain will fall upon the palace," a source told Soompi.

Click here to watch The King Loves episodes 33 and 34 live online tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.